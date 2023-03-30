Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
ADU
City of Rochester launches accessory dwelling pilot program
Rochester police investigating burglary at home under construction
Rochester police investigating burglary at home under construction
Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home to host community open house

Latest News

RPD says person found dead in downtown died by suicide
RPD says person found dead in downtown died by suicide
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate