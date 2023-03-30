Just Between Friends consignment fashion show in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just Between Friends is having a weekend-long sale April 13-16. The organization is geared to make shopping for kids clothing affordable and community-centric.

The popup resale event will start on noon Thursday, April 13, and conclude at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16. It will be at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in the 4H building and Aune Hall. Click this link to buy tickets.

Families can save 50-90% on a wide variety of clothing options, infant through teen. Eventgoers are encouraged to come early for the most selection.

JBF’s Shelley Yohe sits down with Kamie to talk about the sale.

