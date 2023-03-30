Just Between Friends consignment fashion show in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just Between Friends is having a weekend-long sale April 13-16. The organization is geared to make shopping for kids clothing affordable and community-centric.

The popup resale event will start on noon Thursday, April 13, and conclude at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16. It will be at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in the 4H building and Aune Hall. Click this link to buy tickets.

Families can save 50-90% on a wide variety of clothing options, infant through teen. Eventgoers are encouraged to come early for the most selection.

JBF’s Shelley Yohe sits down with Kamie to talk about the sale.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect identified in standoff in Cannon Falls
RPD says person found dead in downtown died by suicide
RPD says person found dead in downtown died by suicide
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
ADU
City of Rochester launches accessory dwelling pilot program
Woman shot in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries
Woman shot in Cannon Falls sustained non-life threatening injuries

Latest News

Just Between Friends consignment fashion show in Rochester
Just Between Friends consignment fashion show in Rochester
Washington Medical Emergency
Washington Elementary volunteer dies after medical emergency
Jarvis Anderson
Remembering a Plainview sports legend: Jarvis Anderson
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial