Iowa Gov. Reynolds calls Trump indictment a ‘sham’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is calling the indictment of former president Donald Trump a “sham”.

In a statement released Thursday evening following the news of Trump’s indictment, Reynolds said this was “certainly not what America stands for.”

Read her entire statement below.

This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.

While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.

This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.