Iowa Gov. Reynolds calls Trump indictment a ‘sham’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is calling the indictment of former president Donald Trump a “sham”.

In a statement released Thursday evening following the news of Trump’s indictment, Reynolds said this was “certainly not what America stands for.”

Read her entire statement below.

This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden.

While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.

This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.

Governor Kim Reynolds - (R) Iowa

Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers said Thursday, producing the first criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House.

