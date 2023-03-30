Iowa boutique up in flames after fourteen years of business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A small business owner in Manly, Iowa experienced a devastating loss earlier this week.

The Rusty Nickel, a long-standing boutique, went up in flames, and is being considered a total loss.

Owner of the boutique, Erin Petersen, took to Facebook to express her pain at the loss of her business but thanked the community for its outpouring of support.

The owner says she is not ready to throw in the towel, and she plans to move on from this point, continuing to share her passion with the community.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

If you’d like to support the owner’s recovery, the community has offered ways to do that by purchasing t-shirts designed to help in Petersen’s recovery efforts.

To support the business owner’s recovery, visit their Facebook page.

