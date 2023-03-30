Gov. Walz to visit site of train derailment

Gov. Tim Walz, left, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right
Gov. Tim Walz, left, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, right(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAYMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and State Emergency Management leadership will travel to Raymond, Minnesota Thursday morning to visit the site where a train carrying ethanol derailed.

The Governor will meet with residents and offer the state’s full support.

The Governor has been briefed by the United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...

