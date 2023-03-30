Gov. Walz to visit site of train derailment

RAYMOND, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and State Emergency Management leadership will travel to Raymond, Minnesota Thursday morning to visit the site where a train carrying ethanol derailed.

The Governor will meet with residents and offer the state’s full support.

The Governor has been briefed by the United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

