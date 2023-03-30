First Alert Weather Friday: Strong Thunderstorms, Then Snow Possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our stretch of sun-filled days is behind us and now we’re facing some unsettled and turbulent weather as we approach the weekend. A big storm system is moving into the Plains from the west today, bringing clouds and then some light rain to the area. As warmer air rushes into the area ahead of its arrival our temperatures will climb steadily throughout the day with readings in the low 40s by the evening commute.

Temps will slowly climb to the 40s with showers increasing in coverage in the area. Some evening thunder will be possible. (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to climb this evening, reaching the mid and upper 40s with showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the area. Readings will hover in the mid-40s throughout the night with a gusty southeast breeze working to pump in the warm air.

A few light showers will be possible Friday morning before a cluster of more widespread, potentially severe thunderstorms develops in the mid-afternoon. Severe weather will be a concern for most of the area, but the highest threat will be south of Interstate 90. The Storm Prediction Center has that area at level two of five for severe weather risk while north Iowa will be at level three of five. Rochester will be at level one, a Marginal Risk. Tomorrow will be a First Alert Day because of the severe weather potential. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but tornadoes and large hail will also be possible from around 3 PM to 7 PM. An inch or more of rainfall will be possible across the area as well. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a slight south breeze that will turn to the northeast late in the day.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible Friday afternoon. (KTTC)

Snowfall of three or more inches will likely accumulate around Rochester and points to the north. (KTTC)

Rain will change to snow late in the evening and some accumulation now appears likely for most of the area in the overnight hours. Expect light to moderate accumulation from I-90 to the north and just a coating of an inch or two in north Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for areas that will likely deal with three or more inches of snowfall, including Rochester. Winds will be strong and gusty and some blowing snow will be possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

There will be chances of rain, then strong thunderstorms before snow develops on the backside of the late-week storm system. (KTTC)

Cold sunshine will be the rule throughout the day Saturday behind the departing storm system with a gusty, raw northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills values in the teens.

A much warmer air mass will build northward on Sunday, working with sunny conditions to warm temperatures to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Strong Friday storms will be possible followed by snow Friday night. After a cold start to the week, temps will warm to more spring like levels. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday with a little light snow mixing in at times Wednesday. The rest of the week will feature at least some sunshine. High temperatures will cool from the low 50s early in the week to the 40s for Wednesday and the end of the week.

After a cold day Saturday, temps will be warmer and more seasonable in the next week or two. (KTTC)

