FIRST ALERT DAY - Strong storms and snowfall is possible Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a major weather-maker for Friday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon with moderate to heavy snowfall possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Storm Details:

Storm details (KTTC)

We’re looking at the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms across NE IA Friday afternoon and evening. The areas of concern would be to the east of I-35. The counties of highest risk would be Mitchell, Floyd, Howard, Chickasaw, Winneshiek, and Fayette. All modes of severe weather are in play for Friday afternoon and evening. The current timing looks to be from 2-7 p.m.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas along and to the north of I-90 for Friday night through Saturday morning. SE MN will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon (some of those storms could be strong) and then the threat of moderate to heavy snowfall through the overnight hours. 4″+ of snowfall will be possible for areas north of I-90.

Severe Weather Outlook:

Severe weather outlook (KTTC)

There’s a threat level of 3 out of 5 for areas east of I-35 in northern IA. The areas in red are the counties I’m concerned about in terms of strong storms. The main severe threat will be to the south of I-90, but some storms will rumble through SE MN Friday afternoon too.

Winter Weather Alerts:

Winter storm watch (KTTC)

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas along and to the north of I-90. This includes Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge, Steele, and Goodhue Counties. The watch will be in effect Friday night through Saturday morning. These areas could see over 4″ of snowfall from this system.

Snowfall forecast:

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

The potential is there for some heavy snowfall across some portions of Minnesota. My confidence is low with exact totals across SE MN because we’ll be transitioning from rain to snow Friday night. A LOT depends on how quickly we transition from rain to snow. At least 2″ of snow looks likely for areas along and north of I-90. 4″+ fo snowfall will be possible from some of those same areas.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.