Byron Community Foundation’s annual beer and wine tasting

Byron MN
Byron MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Tasting craft beer and wine for a good cause; that’s what to expect at the Byron Community Foundation’s annual fundraiser on Friday, March 31.

The annual event raises money for the Foundation’s General Fund, which enables them to distribute grants to viable projects within and around the Byron community. At last year’s event, the BCF was able to provide six grantee requests to local organizations in and around the Byron community.

The BCF has been going strong for ten years. Board member Don Hutson sits down with Kamie Roesler to talk about the foundation and the event.

The fundraiser is the 31st from 6:30-10 p.m. with live music until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Eventgoers must by 21 or older to buy a ticket.

Click here for more information about the BCF and its history.

