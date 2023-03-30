Authorities respond to medical emergency at Washington Elementary
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police and Fire Departments responded to a medical emergency call Thursday.
Rochester Public Schools confirmed it was a medical emergency.
Rochester Police confirmed all students and staff are safe. RPD says RPS will be releasing a statement later Thursday.
That is all the information known at this time.
KTTC will update this page when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.