‘American Pickers’ looking for collectors in Minnesota

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Calling all collectors, now is the perfect time to show off your collection.

The hit show “American Pickers” on the History Channel will be coming to Minnesota this June, although they are not sure exactly where yet.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that shows the world of antique “picking.”

The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they find America’s most valuable antiques.

The Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

“American Pickers” seeks new collectors to show off their hidden treasures.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell, and is ready to sell, they want to hear from you.

Specifically, they are looking for different, unusual, and unique items they have never seen before.

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If you are interested in being featured on the show, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos here or call (646) 493-2184.

