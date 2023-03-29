Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a large police presence on the East side of Cannon Falls Wednesday.

According to Cannon Falls Police Department, at approximately 11:32 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call of a female that reported being shot at in a residential neighborhood.

Officers located a 26-year-old woman that had been shot and after extracting her to a safe area she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level one trauma center.

Officers have established a perimeter around the residence with the assistance from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, is believed to be in the residence. The additional resources of the Emergency Response Team have been requested to assist in attempts to contact the suspect.

Based on preliminary information there is not a threat to the general population, however Cannon Falls residents are encouraged to remain inside and secure their home until the suspect has been located. Authorities have put a mandatory lockdown for the two blocks surrounding a house located at Hoffman Street W and Colvill Memorial Highway.

The Cannon Falls Schools were notified and have implemented a no one in or out protocol out of abundance caution until the location of the suspect is known.

