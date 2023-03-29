Tips from a dentist with Northwest Dental
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Katie Post with Northwest Dental in Rochester joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share some dental tips.
Some topics she discussed were the Implant Seminar on April 19 at 6 p.m. in Rochester, and some tips for taking care of your kids’ teeth.
Northwest Dental is taking new patients.
More details from Northwest Dental here.
Northwest Dental phone: 507-203-2332
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.