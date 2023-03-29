Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Cannon Falls police say the suspect holed up inside a home on the east side of town is dead following an hours-long standoff.

In a press release, CFPD said they confirmed the suspect was dead at 5:05 p.m. inside the home at 3011st Street North. Neither he nor the shooting victim have been identified.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:32 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call of a female that reported being shot at in a residential neighborhood. Officers located a 26-year-old woman that had been shot and after extracting her to a safe area she was transported by Cannon Falls Ambulance to a level one trauma center. CFPD said the scene will remain active for several hours as investigators collect evidence and determine what lead to the shooting.

The Cannon Falls Schools were notified and implemented a no one in or out protocol out of abundance caution until the location of the suspect is known. School administration said kids who live in the country will be bussed home at 3 p.m. Parents are being asked to pick up their kids at 3:30 p.m. if they live in town.

