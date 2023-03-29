Rochester police investigating burglary at home under construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a break-in and burglary at a home that is still under construction.

According to RPD, the burglary happened in the 6100 block of Sandstone Drive in Northwest Rochester sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Around $1,200 worth of tools were taken and a water main was snapped off causing a thousand dollars worth of damage.

If anyone saw anything that can help investigators, they’re asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-6800.

