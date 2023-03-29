Pet of the Week: Tootie

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paws and Claws is a humane society in Rochester. Every Wednesday on Midwest Access we are introduced to a Pet of the Week.

This week Tootie was featured. She is an 8 1/2-month-old female black and white cat who came in with her 3 other siblings on February 16th. The kittens were rescued from a box in a dumpster where someone has just discarded them.

Tootie is looking for a forever home. You can learn more about her here.

You can also call Paws and Claws at this number: (507) 288-7226

