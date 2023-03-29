Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
Fentanyl pills
Mother admits to Rochester police baby ingested fentanyl
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement

Latest News

ADU
City of Rochester launches accessory dwelling pilot program
A picture of St. Paul, Minnesota during the day time
MN Senate allocates $50M to homelessness aid
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Shooting suspect dead following standoff in Cannon Falls
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense