Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria giving back to families in need

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria has worked to make a name in Rochester for its pizza, but the owner has also worked hard to make a difference in his community by giving back.

Recently, Pasquale started a fundraiser for families visiting the Mayo Clinic in need of help putting food on the table. Pasquale said he wants the families he helps to pay it forward when they have the opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
Fentanyl pills
Mother admits to Rochester police baby ingested fentanyl
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement

Latest News

Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home
Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria giving back to families in need
Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria giving back to families in need
Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home
Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home
Northwest Dental Group
Tips from a dentist with Northwest Dental