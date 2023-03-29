Highway 52 scrapbooking store also offers retreats

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Perhaps you have seen the big words “scrapbooking” on the side of a home just south of Pine Island off Highway 52. It’s not a home, but a crafting store, jampacked with scrapbooking items for purchase.

Trisha Studer is the owner of this store. She also owns a large home visible from the store that is used for crafting retreats. She calls is Firefly Farm.

“I’ve been busy for six years, but we are really proud of what we have created here,” Studer said.

You can learn more about the retreats here.

Scrapbooking store near Pine Island (KTTC)

