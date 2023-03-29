Highway 52 scrapbooking store also offers retreats

Scrapbooking near Rochester
Scrapbooking near Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Perhaps you have seen the big words “scrapbooking” on the side of a home just south of Pine Island off Highway 52. It’s not a home, but a crafting store, jampacked with scrapbooking items for purchase.

Trisha Studer is the owner of this store. She also owns a large home visible from the store that is used for crafting retreats. She calls is Firefly Farm.

“I’ve been busy for six years, but we are really proud of what we have created here,” Studer said.

You can learn more about the retreats here.

Scrapbooking store near Pine Island
Scrapbooking store near Pine Island(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
Fentanyl pills
Mother admits to Rochester police baby ingested fentanyl
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Woman scammed out of nearly $2K trying to buy puppy
Woman scammed out of nearly $2K trying to buy puppy

Latest News

Local pizzeria gives back to community.
Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria giving back to families in need
Large police presence in Cannon Falls
Woman shot in Cannon Falls, police surround suspect inside home
Tootie in Rochester
Pet of the Week: Tootie
Northwest Dental Group
Tips from a dentist with Northwest Dental