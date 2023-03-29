FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Storms and snowfall will be possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our quiet weather pattern will come to an end later this week. We will have a FIRST ALERT DAY in place for Friday. We’re tracking isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential of snowfall on the backside of the low-pressure.

First alert day (KTTC)

My confidence is still pretty low with this forecast for Friday. SE MN and NE IA are in a zone where we are on the northern tip of the severe weather threat and the southern tip of the snowfall threat. We’re kind of in between zones right now.

Severe risk (KTTC)

The level 2 threat for severe storms does reach the Minnesota/Iowa state border. Right now, the main storm threat is expected to stay to the south of I-90. The highest threat will be south of Hwy-18 in Iowa.

Snowfall outlook:

Snowfall outlook (KTTC)

So we’re on the northern fringe of the thunderstorm threat and we’re on the southern fringe of the snowfall threat. Current guidance is placing the highest threat of 3″+ of snowfall to the north of Hwy-14. Right now, I think the biggest threat of snowfall will be along and to the north of Goodhue County.

Winter storm watch (KTTC)

The National Weather Service has already issued Winter Storm Watches for areas to the north of Hwy-14. Goodhue County is included in the watch.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

