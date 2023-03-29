Cold sunshine today; Strong thunderstorms, then snow possible later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying another round of bright, beautiful sunshine in the area today, but unfortunately, our temperatures aren’t feeling very beautiful as a very cold air mass has settled in from the north in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures will only warm to around 30 degrees today which is almost 20 degrees colder than the seasonal average, and while northwest winds will be weakening during the day, wind chill values will only reach the low 20s at best.

Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens with light winds that will turn to the southeast.

Clouds will thicken first thing Thursday morning as a large storm system rolls into the region from the southwest. A few light rain showers will develop through the course of the day while gusty southeast winds work to deliver warmer air to the area. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon before continuing their ascent in the evening, reaching the mid-40s by midnight. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a few downpours of rainfall possible.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late on Friday. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible across the area. The best chances will be south. (KTTC)

The threat of rain will continue throughout our Friday with thunder possible in the late afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by the early evening hours on Friday, some of which may produce large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. The storm Prediction Center has placed our southern Minnesota counties at level one risk for severe weather while North Iowa will be mostly at level two aside from a few spots south of Mason City. Those locations will be at level three as will most of the easter half of Iowa. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with gusty south winds that will turn to the north in the evening, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour.

Rain and thunderstorms will change to snow late Friday night. Some accumulation will be possible before sunrise Saturday. (KTTC)

Snow will develop on the backside of the very dynamic storm system. Expect periods of snow from midnight until just before sunrise Saturday with some accumulation possible. The rest of the day will feature windy, cold sunshine and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Warmer air will at last build in on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with gusty south winds and afternoon readings will be in the low 50s which would actually be a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average for a change.

After a chilly week, temps in the upcoming week will be a little warmer and seasonable. (KTTC)

