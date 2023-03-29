City of Rochester launches accessory dwelling pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In efforts to address the continuing affordable housing shortage, the city of Rochester is launching a pilot program aimed at incentivizing people to build separate, smaller housing units on their properties.

“An accessory dwelling unit we call it the acronym A-D-U, is basically an independent, residential dwelling on an existing lot on an existing dwelling,” Rochester’s Housing & Neighborhood Services Manager Taryn Edens said.

An ADU is also sometimes referred to as a “mother-in-law” suite. Edens said a 2020 housing needs assessment showed the city could benefit from more of these units.

“It was a recommendation for the public sector to consider relaxing zoning requirements and thinking of other ways to incentivize innovative ways to increase housing,” she said. “An ADU is a great way to incrementally increase density, and in a small way, and help with the housing shortage.”

Edens said the city examined six communities who had ADU programs when it came to developing the program, including Boston, Massachusetts, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, Mad River Valley Housing Coalition, Vermont, Des Moines, Iowa and Richfield, Minnesota.

She also referenced an AARP statistic that said 86% adults 18 and older want an ADU for family or caregiver.

The pilot program makes grant money available for people interested in creating an ADU, right now, there’s enough money for 3 units. The funds come from the federal government.

The units could be attached to an existing home or detached.

“The program allows for reimbursement for up to $20,000 in fees to the city and any indirect costs,” Edens said.

People who qualify for the program and use the incentives will need to follow rules and regulations, which includes a limit how much they can charge for rent.

“If it’s a renter, we are requiring that fair market rents be maintained for 3 years, or they would be at risk for having to repay that reimbursement,” Edens said. “Fair market rent for our area right now is about $865 for one bedroom.”

