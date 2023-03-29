City gathers input for McQuillan Park plans, some say more needs to be done

City gathers input for McQuillan Park plans, some say more needs to be done.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester city leaders gathered public input on some long-awaited additions to a city park. It includes more than $600,000 in new equipment, like a giant splash pad and other additions to McQuillan Park which is the site of the former Longfellow Elementary School, and that amount could go even higher.

Some will be excited to know the city is determined to put a splash pad at McQuillan Park but not everyone received the answers they hoped for at the feedback forum Tuesday.

The city has applied for a grant to add other elements to Mcquillan Park, the city now wants to add some sort of court game and picnic shelter in order to make the area more of a gathering place for the neighborhood.

Many that attended the meeting want to make sure the new improvements will be handicap accessible, similar to the park at Silver Lake. Jeff Feece, park planner, says while it won’t be all handicap accessible, there will still be plenty of elements that are.

“There are certainly going to be elements that aren’t accessible, things that are above ground, so there is certain number of ground elements that we have to provide for kids with disabilities and we’re doing that,” Feece explained.

Many in attendance were also concerned about the lack of a stop light or cross walk to access the park from Marion Road.

“The biggest concern for me is the children’s access for getting there, there are a lot of children during the summer that don’t have a parent watching them and their going to come over to play on this playground and they will run across that five or six lane highway,” Rochester resident Laurie Wahlstrom said.

Some other elements residents want added are lights to cut down on vandalism and an improved parking lot. The city hopes to start construction for this project in 2024.

