14-year-old in serious condition after getting stuck in sand hole
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after getting stuck in a sand hole in rural Kellogg.

According to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday a caller stated that a 14-year-old boy was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand.

Deputies arrived and started life saving measures on the boy.

The boy is in serious condition at St. Marys in Rochester.

Kellogg first responders, Wabasha Ambulance service, Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha Police Department and Mayo One assisted on the call.

