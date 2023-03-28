YMCA Day Camp Oxbow registration opens

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester YMCA and Olmsted County Parks are teaming up for some summer camp fun.

The organizations are putting on a day camp experience for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade this summer.

It’s called YMCA Day Camp Oxbow and it’s located at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron. Campers will have the chance to learn from park naturalists to further their connection to the natural environment.

Before and after care is provided at Gibbs Elementary School. Bus transportation is also offered each day to campers.

The camp starts on June 12 and goes through August 18.

To register for the camp, click here.

