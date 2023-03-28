Woman scammed out of nearly $2K trying to buy puppy

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 50-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,884 after trying to buy a puppy online.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the woman posted that she had lost her dog in January on a dachshund lovers Facebook page. She then received a message from someone who claimed to have a puppy to sell her.

The person who messaged her said they were from Council Bluffs, Iowa and that the puppy would be $450 with a $100 deposit.

On February 5, the woman was supposed to drive to Council Bluffs to get the puppy but the person messaged her and said their grandson had a medical emergency and that they couldn’t meet that day. They then offered to ship the puppy if the woman paid more fees.

The woman paid multiple fees to a shipping company called Multi International to ship the puppy to Rochester.

She was told the puppy landed at Rochester International Airport (RST) but when she arrived, it was not there.

The person then told the woman if she paid one final payment that she would get the puppy. The woman then realized she may have been scammed and contacted RPD.

RPD said she paid 10 different payments which added up to $1,884.

RPD is advising people to not buy a puppy or other animal out of state until making sure that the animal is real in person before paying any money.

