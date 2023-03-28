Tracking rain and snow for late this week

Next weather-maker impacts the area Thursday and Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sun has been shining across the area this week and that will change later this workweek. We’re tracking a strong low-pressure system that will bring a chance of rain, snow, thunderstorms, and even thundersnow to the upper Midwest.

Winter weather potential
Winter weather potential(KTTC)

The current Winter Weather Potential outlook has the highest chance of winter impacts off to the west and northwest of our region. Right now, we’re in the “low” potential.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

The main threat with this next system will be rain and some isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts could reach near 0.50-1.00″ Thursday through Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop below freezing Friday afternoon with precip changing from rain to snow. Some snow accumulation will be possible from this system.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

We will see the chance of isolated light snow showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Skies will clear through the day Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 30s. Winds will shift Thursday morning which will allow temperatures to jump back into the lower 40s on Thursday.

Rain and snow will be possible Friday with clearing conditions expected by the weekend.

Nick

