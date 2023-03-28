Thursdays Downtown Application Deadline is March 31

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Interested restaurant, artisan, farmers market, or beverage vendors have until 11:59 p.m. March 31 to apply for the 2023 Thursdays Downtown vendor market.

More details about being a Thursdays Downtown vendor and how to apply for the market can be found here.

Questions about Thursdays Downtown or the application process can be directed to events@downtownrochestermn.com.

