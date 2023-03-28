Thursdays Downtown Application Deadline is March 31

Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Interested restaurant, artisan, farmers market, or beverage vendors have until 11:59 p.m. March 31 to apply for the 2023 Thursdays Downtown vendor market.

More details about being a Thursdays Downtown vendor and how to apply for the market can be found here.

Questions about Thursdays Downtown or the application process can be directed to events@downtownrochestermn.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
River Road Dog Park
Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park

Latest News

Rochester Play
‘A Raisin in the Sun’ accepting auditions through March 30
The 11th annual Teen Gospel Choir is looking for any teenage students from eighth grade to high...
Teen choir singing proudly
Passover Paint and Sip
Pre-Passover Paint and Sip is Tuesday night in Rochester
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville