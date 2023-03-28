Teen choir singing proudly

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Is your child full of musical talent, but doesn’t have a venue? Maybe your teen just needs to associate with similar age groups or meet new students.

The 11th Annual Teen Gospel Choir is looking for any teenage students from eighth grade to high school seniors to sing.

Whether you have talent or not, your teenager is welcome. Whether you have faith or none at all, you’re welcome to join the choir.

Rehearsals are every Monday night at Hope Summit Church in Rochester.

“I was having conversations with kids who were just devastated at not being chosen for a spring musical or being a part of another group, and we thought that’s just not right. We just have kids that want to sing, who want to express the joy that’s found in music, and that’s where we came up with gospel choir,” said Executive Director Gary Kadansky from Teen Hope Ministries.

Right now, they have around one-hundred students involved from southeast Minnesota. No auditions are needed. It only costs ten dollars to cover the price of a choir t-shirt. For more details click here

