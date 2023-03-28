Rochester Public Schools faces transportation challenges as spring sports begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the spring sports season begins this week, the Rochester Public School District is facing transportation challenges amid continuing bus driver shortages.

Hundreds of student-athletes will be competing in sports like golf, baseball, lacrosse, track and field and tennis.

According to Century High School athletic director Mark Kuisle, what makes spring sports different from fall sports is daylight is needed for them to compete, making the demand for buses higher during a narrower period of time.

“Our school buses are out doing school bus routes, so they can’t be available for all of student-athletes,” he said. “So, it will be interesting to see how this all goes. We use Rochester City Lines coach buses also, where school buses aren’t available. There could be 15 buses going in and out of the high schools across the district on any given day.”

Kuisle said if there aren’t enough buses to drive athletes to games or meets, then they will have to reschedule them. He gave parents the heads-up last week at a spring sports meeting. He said they will do everything they can to make sure games and meets are not canceled altogether, but it will be a challenge.

“As we get to the end of the season, there’s just not enough days to make up those events,” he said. “Historically, we’ve tried to get in all 20 baseball, softball games all 14-16 golf events, all 13 lacrosse events in order to provide an opportunity to for kids at all levels to participate. we’re hoping to be able to do that, it will just be challenging again. We also have to take into account the weather, which can be unpredictable this time of year.”

Kuisle said the school bus driver shortage is to blame. He added another issue is an official shortage, which could also cause meets and games to be rescheduled.

“I think in our service industry, we had all kinds of people who wanted those part-time jobs,” he said. “We didn’t see this pre-COVID.”

Kuisle urges parents to be flexible and to keep open communication with their children’s coaches. He said districts across the state are facing similar challenges.

