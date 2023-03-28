Republicans propose path forward for state bonding bill

(R) East Grand Forks
(R) East Grand Forks(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN (GRAY) — Minnesota Senate Republicans have made it clear they don’t want to pass a bonding bill without significant tax breaks first. Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson announced a plan to leverage their position and provide meaningful tax relief with the DFL’s recently released budget targets.

“In order to get a bonding bill done, we want to see tax relief with that,” said Johnson.

The newly proposed package from republicans uses the DFL budget targets to pass the tax reform they want to see.

“ [We want to] free up cash that would give continuing tax relief to Minnesotans through Social Security Tax Relief. We want to see the commitment that there’ll be no taxes raised on Minnesotans,” said Johnson.

Johnson says if the DFL follows through on those policies, they’re willing to pass a bonding bill later in the session.

He expressed optimism that the two sides could come to a compromise with the proposal he put forth, and explained they’ve already had productive conversations with DFL legislators about the topic.

