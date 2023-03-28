‘A Raisin in the Sun’ accepting auditions through March 30

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Auditions for A Raisin in the Sun are being accepted through March 30.

The play is being put on by the Rochester Rep Theatre on June 9-10, 15-18, 22-25.

You can learn more about the play and the roles needed here.

Email your audition video and any questions to Stage Manager Sophi Quimby at sophi.quimby@gmail.com

