‘A Raisin in the Sun’ accepting auditions through March 30
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Auditions for A Raisin in the Sun are being accepted through March 30.
The play is being put on by the Rochester Rep Theatre on June 9-10, 15-18, 22-25.
You can learn more about the play and the roles needed here.
Email your audition video and any questions to Stage Manager Sophi Quimby at sophi.quimby@gmail.com
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.