Preston Veterans Home to host community open house

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Potential residents, future employees, and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Preston Veterans Home at a community office open house.

The new home is located at 1112 Overlook Drive and will open this summer.

It will provide up to 54 qualified veterans a new place to live and bring in more than 115 new full-time and part-time jobs to the area.

The open house is happening from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Preston Veterans Home Community Recruitment and Training Office located at 144 Main Street SW.

