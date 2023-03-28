Preston Veterans Home to host community open house

Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home(kttc)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Potential residents, future employees, and local businesses are invited to learn more about the Preston Veterans Home at a community office open house.

The new home is located at 1112 Overlook Drive and will open this summer.

It will provide up to 54 qualified veterans a new place to live and bring in more than 115 new full-time and part-time jobs to the area.

The open house is happening from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Preston Veterans Home Community Recruitment and Training Office located at 144 Main Street SW.

To learn more about all veterans’ homes in Minnesota, click here.

