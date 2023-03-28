Pre-Passover Paint and Sip is Tuesday night in Rochester

Passover Paint and Sip
Passover Paint and Sip(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Passover begins at sundown on April 5. There is a Pre-Passover Paint and Sip event being held at Art Heads Emporium in Rochester on Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m.

There will be wine tasting, cheese bites, kosher sushi, Passover art painting and more.

Visit the Facebook event page here.

RSVP here

Learn more about Chabad of Southern Minnesota here.

