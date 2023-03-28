Olmsted Medical Center reveals improved rehabilitation center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center expanded its rehabilitation center to better serve its patients.

An open house was held Monday for patients and public to check out the new state-of-the-art facility and equipment. The center will house services for physical, occupational therapies, speech language pathology, memory skills management, pain prevention, pelvic floor rehabilitation and more.

This upgrade has been in the works for the medical center for a couple of years but only broke ground a year ago.

“We are here for the community, and we are so proud to be here for the community taking care of everyone who needs our services so just come on by if you need a referral for services or direct access for physical therapy and we’re here to serve you, so let us serve you,” rehabilitation services manager Teresa Erickson said.

The space was specifically designed to make their patients feel more welcome and comfortable.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.