Olmsted Medical Center reveals improved rehabilitation center

OMC rehab center opens.
OMC rehab center opens.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center expanded its rehabilitation center to better serve its patients.

An open house was held Monday for patients and public to check out the new state-of-the-art facility and equipment. The center will house services for physical, occupational therapies, speech language pathology, memory skills management, pain prevention, pelvic floor rehabilitation and more.

This upgrade has been in the works for the medical center for a couple of years but only broke ground a year ago.

“We are here for the community, and we are so proud to be here for the community taking care of everyone who needs our services so just come on by if you need a referral for services or direct access for physical therapy and we’re here to serve you, so let us serve you,” rehabilitation services manager Teresa Erickson said.

The space was specifically designed to make their patients feel more welcome and comfortable.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson

Latest News

Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Covenant School shooting victims
(R) East Grand Forks
Republicans propose path forward for state bonding bill
RPS spring sports
Rochester Public Schools faces transportation challenges as spring sports begin
Rochester Public Schools faces transportation challenges as spring sports begin
Rochester Public Schools faces transportation challenges as spring sports begin