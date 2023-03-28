Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement

Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement
Nerstrand man arrested for running psychedelic drug lab in basement(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT
NERSTRAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the past several months Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF) conducted a narcotics investigation regarding large amounts of methamphetamine being sold in the Nerstrand area.

According to CRDVOTF, it learned that 46-year-old Victor Wang was residing in the City of Nerstrand and Agents obtained a controlled substance related search warrant for the residence.

On March 21, Agents executed the search warrant and observed Wang leaving the residence. Wang was searched and Agents located approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Agents then searched the house and came across two slow cookers in the basement that contained a red colored liquid/sludge substance. Precursor chemicals were also found in the area of the crockpots along with rags often used as filters, a glass pipette and another jar containing a brown liquid.

Agents eventually located tree bark/roots in the garbage with additional lye containers around the basement. The slow cookers emitted a very strong chemical odor and Agents suspected it to be a lab for making controlled substance.

Agents made contact with Drug Enforcement Agents that were clandestine lab certified.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) arrived on scene and identified it as a suspected dimethyltryptamine (DMT) lab.

CRDVOTF explained DMT as a strong psychedelic found in a number of plants and animals. DEA Agents advised that the contents in the basement are often used to make the DMT. The lab involves extracting DMT from the bark/plants and then processes into a Hallucinogenic Drug similar to the effects of LSD.

The Agents located substances in advancing stages of production in the home. The weight of the substance appeared to be well over 100 grams.

In Wang’s bedroom, Agents also located packaging materials, scales, a small amount of marijuana and approximately 2 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms. Two shotguns and a rifle were also located in a bedroom in the home. Wang has prior convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wang was arrested and charged by the Rice County Attorney’s Office for multiple controlled substance related felonies and prohibited persons in possession of firearms.

Agents with the CRDVOTF were assisted by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Units along with members from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“Coming across a DMT lab is extremely rare. These labs create major risks to public safety. I’m proud of collaborative effort by all the agencies involved that worked together to remove the lab from the community.”

CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien

