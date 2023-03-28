Mother admits to Rochester police baby ingested fentanyl

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester mother is being charged after admitting to police that her toddler ingested fentanyl.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Rose Heights Drive Southeast.

Map of Rochester home where baby ingested fentanyl (KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), Rahmo Salah, 23, of Rochester, told officers she took half a fentanyl pill in her bathroom and somehow, her 1-year-old baby girl got a hold of the other half.

When her daughter was not awake or breathing, she called 911.

When police arrived, the baby was breathing and was immediately taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

The condition of the 1-year-old girl is unknown at this time.

Salah is charged with multiple felonies, including child endangerment and fifth degree drug possession, as well as a drug paraphernalia possession misdemeanor.

Salah is scheduled to appear in court today.

