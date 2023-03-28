Minnesota lawmakers seeking funds for Live Will at Home Program

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday, the Minnesota Senate’s Human Services Committee heard Senate File 1902, which provides a grant for the Live Well at Home program.

The Live Well at Home program has been around since 1981. If the bill is passed, it would be the first funding increase for the program in ten years.

This program focuses on improving the quality of life for seniors by offering resources to help them stay in their communities longer.

“The Live Well at Home grant program has a proven track record of success. From long-term care facility renovations, access to long-term services and supports such as respite care, and core funding for small home-and community-based service providers, the Live Well at Home has been an amazing resource for Minnesota and our loved ones. This expansion will help seniors across the state access the resources they need to live their retirement years comfortably.”

Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester)

The expansion bill also looks to fund caregiver support, housekeeping, transportation and home modifications. If passed the program will provide community-based services in Olmsted and Rice counties, helping more than 900 residents live better and longer in their homes.

“It’s a necessary infusion of resources at a time of greatest need an if we want to support seniors living in the community, we need to take action now and we need to invest in the programs that work such as live well at home overview,” Nelson explained.

The bill is asking for $15 million each year to offer these services.

