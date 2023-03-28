Local dog named Pet of the Year in therapy animal fundraising campaign

Rye Guy with his human teammate Lindsey Wallace
Rye Guy with his human teammate Lindsey Wallace(KTTC)
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Therapy animals can make such a difference in people’s lives, perhaps when they need support the most.

A Rochester dog and his handler are getting national honors for raising $14,000 dollars for Pet Partners Therapy Programs. The organization supports volunteer therapy animal teams working in schools, hospitals and living facilities.

Rye Guy earned the title of 2023 Pet of the Year. This Australian Shepherd and his human teammate Lindsey Wallace surpassed about 90 other teams to win this honor. They raised money through fundraising events and collecting donations.

Wallace is also a Pet Partners handler, team evaluator and a volunteer on their animal-assisted crisis response team.

