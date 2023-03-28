Light snow tonight; Rain and snow chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our sunny weather spell continues today with bright and chilly conditions across the region under high pressure. As we’ve seen in the last five days of sunshine in this pattern, temperatures will end up several degrees cooler than the seasonal average in the afternoon. In fact, our stretch of four days in a row of highs in the 40s may be in jeopardy this afternoon as we’ll struggle to reach that level thanks to this cold air mass and a particularly cold start to the day. A brisk westerly breeze will keep wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

A weak clipper-type storm system from the northern Plains will move into the area late this evening, bringing light snow and a reinforcing batch of cold air. Expect less than half an inch of light snowfall, especially on elevated surfaces and rooftops. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-teens with a brisk northwest breeze.

Even though we’ll experience quite a bit of late March sunshine Wednesday, temperatures will be rather frigid by seasonal standards. Afternoon readings tomorrow will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Warmer air will begin to build northward on Thursday, thanks to a gusty southeast breeze associated with a storm system that will impact our area for a couple of days. Expect a little light rain on Thursday that may briefly mix with some snow in the late morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Rain will continue throughout Thursday night and for most of Friday with some rumbles of thunder also possible. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with gusty southeast winds.

As the late-week storm system begins to pull away to the east Friday night, cold air will settle in, changing the rain to snow and a minor coating of accumulation will be possible before sunrise Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday with a raw, gusty north breeze and partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with a gusty south breeze that will work to pull in much warmer air for the region. High temperatures will be in the low 50s in the afternoon which is actually a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average for the first weekend of April. The average first 50-degree day in Rochester is March 10th actually and the latest in the year we’ve ever reached that temperature level was April 13, 1975.

