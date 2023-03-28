Light snow possible tonight; Rain and snow later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our sunny weather spell continues today with bright and chilly conditions across the region under high pressure. As we’ve seen in the last five days of sunshine in this pattern, temperatures will end up several degrees cooler than the seasonal average in the afternoon. In fact, our stretch of four days in a row of highs in the 40s may be in jeopardy this afternoon as we’ll struggle to reach that level thanks to this cold air mass and a particularly cold start to the day. A brisk westerly breeze will keep wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

Expect sunny skies and high temps in the low 40s this afternoon. Light snow will be possible around midnight with little in the way of accumulation locally. (KTTC)

A weak clipper-type storm system from the northern Plains will move into the area late this evening, bringing light snow and a reinforcing batch of cold air. Expect less than half an inch of light snowfall, especially on elevated surfaces and rooftops. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-teens with a brisk northwest breeze.

Less than half an inch of snow is possible tonight, especially south of Interstate 90. (KTTC)

Even though we’ll experience quite a bit of late March sunshine Wednesday, temperatures will be rather frigid by seasonal standards. Afternoon readings tomorrow will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Warmer air will begin to build northward on Thursday, thanks to a gusty southeast breeze associated with a storm system that will impact our area for a couple of days. Expect a little light rain on Thursday that may briefly mix with some snow in the late morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Rain will continue throughout Thursday night and for most of Friday with some rumbles of thunder also possible. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with gusty southeast winds.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible just to our south Friday afternoon and evening as the late-week storm system moves through the region. (KTTC)

The large storm system moving through the region late this week will bring rain and perhaps some thunder to the area. Light snow will be possible late Friday night. (KTTC)

As the late-week storm system begins to pull away to the east Friday night, cold air will settle in, changing the rain to snow and a minor coating of accumulation will be possible before sunrise Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday with a raw, gusty north breeze and partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with a gusty south breeze that will work to pull in much warmer air for the region. High temperatures will be in the low 50s in the afternoon which is actually a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average for the first weekend of April. The average first 50-degree day in Rochester is March 10th actually and the latest in the year we’ve ever reached that temperature level was April 13, 1975.

There will be a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. High temps will be cool until Sunday when we stand a chance at recording our first 50-degree temps of the year. (KTTC)

The upcoming week looks seasonably cool for the most part. High temperatures will be in the 40s with a chance of rain next Wednesday that may briefly change to light snow by early next Thursday.

Temps will be chilly for most of this week. Next week will be slightly warmer. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023. We have a mostly sunny day ahead of us with high temperatures in the low 40s. After a very light dusting of snow tonight, it will be even colder on Wednesday. Rain and gusty winds will accompany a storm system Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s with some rumbles of thunder possible. Palm Sunday will feature temps in the low 50s. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Its a Beautiful Day - Hilman Rospandi

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.