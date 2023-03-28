Improvements to Highway 52 en route

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some changes to your commute to the Twin Cities could be coming soon as MnDOT looks to improve Highway 52 near Pine Island.

In 2027 MnDOT will resurface Highway 52 from the Highway 60 interchange to north of Rochester and at this time are also looking at what can be improved along the way.

MnDOT has asked the community to share their ideas. Some improvements looked into are a frontage road along southbound Highway 52 south of county road 11, flood mitigation opportunities, and safety improvements at intersections. Officials at MnDOT say they are also closely examining high crash areas.

“We focused a lot on access just south of county road 11 right near south by southeast brewery and that area has several challenges we took a look at that right away and got a lot of community feedback,” MnDOT public engagement coordinator Cindy Morgan said. “We’ve come up with a design we think works for quite a few people so here we are again early just kind of asking the community what do you see, what you do know, what can we look at as we develop this project.”

Richard Miller, member of the Pine Island township board said the board’s main concern is that there currently isn’t any safe agricultural access across Highway 52.

“The real problem there is the farm equipment is slow, its wide, its long if you don’t have some way to access both sides of 52 with farm equipment, it has to go down main street pine island or main street Zumbrota and from a safety standpoint, that is not the thing to do,” Miller said.

Miller said the township is in favor of the designs brought forth by MnDOT.

This project could also potentially improve access for businesses, residences and make room for potential development. For more information about this project, click here.

