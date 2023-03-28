Gov. Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Covenant School shooting victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a news release Monday night, he is ordering all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at state buildings immediately in honor of those who were killed at the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

The order continues until sunset Friday, March 31st.

“Gwen and I are praying for the students and families in Nashville as we reel from another devastating shooting in a school -- a place that should be free of violence,” said Gov. Walz in a written statement. “We are going to pass commonsense gun safety laws this session to help prevent tragedies like this in Minnesota.”

The governor is encouraging individuals, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.