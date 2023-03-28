Fire crews respond to apartment building fire in Millville

MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Millville.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on Division Street.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, smoke was coming from the front door, two first floor windows popped and then there were flames.

Apartment building fire in Millville (KTTC)

One person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.