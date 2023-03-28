Downtown Rochester Task Force shares initial feedback by community stakeholders

Downtown Rochester Task Force shares initial feedback by community stakeholders
Downtown Rochester Task Force shares initial feedback by community stakeholders(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following work sessions in March, the Downtown Rochester Task Force announced four major themes heard from the downtown community in response to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown Rochester.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force invited the community and downtown businesses to participate in one of four work sessions to share specific challenges they are experiencing related to downtown. Attendees shared concerns and ideas for moving forward during the facilitated discussions to inform the building of a community-based action plan.

The Task Force shared initial findings from the working sessions Tuesday. Feedback was grouped into four major themes:

  • Promotion, Activation, and Programming
  • Access to Downtown
  • Barriers to Doing Business
  • Growing Downtown

“The Task Force felt it was important to share the initial findings with the community before moving into the next phase of work. Each piece of information was analyzed and synthesized carefully. The themes identified will help our community prioritize the next steps in the process.”

Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center

Community members are asked to review the initial findings report and provide feedback via a short survey.

In April, working sessions will be organized around the four themes to identify immediate and short-term action recommendations. These working sessions will again be open to the public.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force is using an accelerated model in creating an action plan. The goal is to present an action plan by mid-May 2023.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

More information about the Downtown Rochester Task Force can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Apartment building fire in Millville
16 residents displaced after apartment building fire in Millville
River Road Dog Park
Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park

Latest News

The 11th annual Teen Gospel Choir is looking for any teenage students from eighth grade to high...
Teen Gospel Choir offers opportunity for young people to sing proudly
Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home to host community open house
MnDOT
Public meeting to improve Highway 52 set for Monday
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead