6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
River Road Dog Park
Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park
Rochester police officers were still on the scene at Manor Park Tuesday afternoon after reports...
20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park

Latest News

The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase