ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear is a dancing bear who brings smiles to whomever he comes in contact with.

He stopped by Midwest Access to share how to order your own Yammy Bear plushie.

The Ministry will donate one to a child or senior that’s battling cancer.

Click here for more on Yammy Bear.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.