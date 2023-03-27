Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park

River Road Dog Park
River Road Dog Park(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies have reported a third car break-in at a Rochester dog park in the last few weeks.

The latest incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday morning at River Road Dog Park off West River Road Northwest.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), after a brief walk, a woman returned to her car, which was left unlocked, to find her purse stolen from inside.

Around $1,400 worth of cash and valuables were taken.

There is no lead on a suspect at this time.

OCSO is reminding residents not to leave valuables visible in your car and to lock it when unattended.

OCSO

