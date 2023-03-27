UPDATE: Train derails in Richland County, hazardous leak

Wyndmere Train Derailment
Wyndmere Train Derailment(Joshua Henderson)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several Canadian Pacific train cars derailed with some spilling hazardous material in Richland County.

Authorities say it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 just one mile southeast of Wyndmere, ND.

31 cars of a 70-car train derailed, with some leaking petroleum used to make asphalt. At this time, authorities are saying there’s no danger to the public.

Canadian Pacific says its hazardous material experts are on scene along with local authorities to asses the situation.

Officials say there is no fire and no waterways nearby.

It’s estimated it will take seven to 10 days to clean up the mess.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
47th Annual Woodcarving Show
47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic
Extended Forecast
Pleasant Sunday; Active weather returns late Tuesday

Latest News

River Road Dog Park
Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park
MN Energy campaign
Minnesota Energy Resources looking for next ‘ambassadog’
Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Crash
Multi-car crash in Mason City sends two to hospital
MnDOT
Public meeting to improve Highway 52 set for Monday