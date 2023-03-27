Storm spotter training returns ahead of severe weather season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Snow may still be in the forecast, but severe weather season is right around the corner and the National Weather Service (NWS) in LaCrosse is gearing up for another season with spotter training, including one happening in Rochester this week.

The NWS puts on these training every spring with the goal to train and recruit new spotters.

These trainings are free and open to the public with many weather enthusiasts, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments attending each year.

New spotters are always welcome, and it’s recommended current spotters attend a training every one to three years.

Training takes around two hours and will teach you everything needed to be a spotter, including the basics of how to identify thunderstorm and tornadic cloud features, how to stay safe spotting, and how to report information back to the NWS.

The information and reports spotters provide are important tools for meteorologists.

“We need the spotters to give us the confirmed ground truth report of what they’re seeing,” said Mike Kurz, NWS LaCrosse Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “Is there hail coming out of this storm? Is there a funnel cloud that’s coming out of this storm? That information helps us to put out more effective warnings and helps us to alert the public more accurately to what’s going on. It can help us to determine if we need to issue another warning downstream from this one.”

There is a training happening in Rochester on Wednesday, March 29th, at the Empire Event Center at 6:30pm.

If you are unable to attend this training session, there are several more happening in neighboring counties in Minnesota and Iowa through the end of April. Click here to get the full schedule.

