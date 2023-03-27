South African band performs on Midwest Access

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An internationally-known music group, 29:11 International Exchange, joined Midwest Access Monday after visiting a Rochester school.

29:11 is from South Africa and is currently touring the United States.

The group visiting Lourdes High School choir students for a workshop to teach them a few of their songs and share experiences of life in South Africa. They also performed for the whole school Monday afternoon.

There will be a public performance at 7 p.m. in the Lourdes High School Auditorium with the Lourdes choir students.

You can learn more about the group here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
47th Annual Woodcarving Show
47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic

Latest News

Pearl's Closet
Rochester nonprofit collecting donations for Easter baskets
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
South African band performs on Midwest Access
South African band performs on Midwest Access
Rochester
Yammy Bear shares bear plushies