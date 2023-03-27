South African band performs on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An internationally-known music group, 29:11 International Exchange, joined Midwest Access Monday after visiting a Rochester school.

29:11 is from South Africa and is currently touring the United States.

The group visiting Lourdes High School choir students for a workshop to teach them a few of their songs and share experiences of life in South Africa. They also performed for the whole school Monday afternoon.

There will be a public performance at 7 p.m. in the Lourdes High School Auditorium with the Lourdes choir students.

You can learn more about the group here.

